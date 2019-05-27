Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that it will broadcast some of the matches during the upcoming Cricket World Cup.



This comes after the SABC came to an agreement with pay-channel SuperSport.

A press statement released by the SABC on Monday stated that it would broadcast "some of these fixtures on a live basis and others delayed and via highlights programmes".

The announcement follows extensive negotiations between both parties.

The statement concluded: "The SABC will announce details regarding its broadcast schedule of the matches shortly."

The Cricket World Cup starts on Thursday, May 30 with a match between England and South Africa at The Oval in London.

The final is scheduled for Lord's on July 14.



