London - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, deprived of the injured Hashim Amla, won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in Sunday's Cricket World Cup match at the Oval.

LIVE: Proteas v Bangladesh

The Proteas were back in action after suffering a 104-run thrashing by England in the opening game of the tournament on Thursday.

Amla sustained a head injury in that chastening loss after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from England pace bowler Jofra Archer.

The South Africa batsman had two medical checks on his injury before returning to bat later in the match, but he wasn't deemed ready to face Bangladesh.

David Miller and Chris Morris came into the South Africa line-up to replace Amla and Dwaine Pretorius.

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn was still out with a shoulder injury, but spinner Imran Tahir, at 40 the oldest player in this edition of the World Cup, made his 100th one-day international appearance.

"We're playing an extra seamer today for extra pace so as normal it's about making the most of the first 15 overs and causing Bangladesh some problems," Du Plessis said.

"We've got to learn from the previous game. We did well to restrict England to just over 300 and we were only one partnership away from really troubling England."

Tamim Iqbal was declared fit for Bangladesh after a wrist injury.

Bangladesh were playing their first match in this year's tournament and captain Mashrafe Mortaza said: "We are very much confident. We have to play well and play hard."

Teams:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)