Australia in SA

Wanderers walloping gets worse as Proteas fined for slow over-rate

2020-02-22 14:00
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Proteas have been fined 20% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first Twenty20 International at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday.

Andrew Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Quinton de Kock’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

De Kock pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.

Australia proved far too strong for the Proteas, winning in record fashion by 107 runs.

The second T20 is scheduled for Sunday at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth (14:30), while the third and final clash will take place at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 26 (18:00).

proteas  |  icc  |  quinton de kock  |  cricket

 



Fixtures
Sunday, 23 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Port Elizabeth 14:30
Wednesday, 26 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Cape Town 18:00
Saturday, 29 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Paarl 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Who will win the upcoming Proteas v Australia three-match T20 series?

