Proteas tie up T20 series with thrilling win over Australia

Cape Town - The Proteas are still alive in the three-match T20 International series against Australia after beating the visitors at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth by 12 runs to leave the series at 1-1 with a match to play.

SCORECARD: Proteas v Australia, 2nd T20I

Set 159 to win, the Australian chase was based on a fine 67* by David Warner who attacked the bowling from the outset. He was well supported by Steve Smith (29).



The vistors seemed to be cruising to victory but some excellent death bowling brought the Proteas back into the match leaving Anrich Nortje to defend 17 off the final over which he did with ease.



Earlier, the Proteas' innings got off to a flying start thanks to Quinton de Kock (70). At one point, 200 was within reach but the Australian bowlers, led by Kane Richardson (2/21) pulled the innings back for the visitors.



The third and deciding T20 international takes place on Wednesday, February 26 at Newlands in Cape Town.

More to follow...