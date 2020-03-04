Ngidi, Malan lead Proteas to series win over Australia

Cape Town - The Proteas, led by brilliant displays by Lungi Ngidi and Janneman Malan, have beaten Australia by six wickets in the second ODI in Bloemfontein, winning the series in the process.

Set 272 to win, the Proteas started slowly with captain Quinton de Kock (0) once again falling to Mitchell Starc in the first over.

Jon-Jon Smuts (41 off 64) and Malan (129*) steadied the ship, putting on a partnership of 91 for the second wicket to set up a decent platform for the home side.

Smuts and Kyle Verreynne (3) then fell in quick succession before Malan was joined by Heinrich Klaasen (51 off 52) with the pair upping the run-rate as they helped South Africa closer to victory.

Klaasen fell in the 39th over with South Africa still needing 88 runs to claim the series.

David Miller replaced him as the required run-rate hovered around eight per over.

Miller and Malan kept their cool, putting on a partnership of 90 to see South Africa home with 10 balls to spare. Miller ended on 37 off 28 balls in a welcome return to form.

Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking 2/48 in his 10 overs.

Earlier, Ngidi (6/58) took wickets upfront and at the death to become the fastest South African bowler to 50 ODI wickets, reaching the milestone in just his 26th match.

After a fast start by Australian openers David Warner (35 off 23) and captain Aaron Finch (69 off 87), Nigdi struck with the visitors on 50 in the 7th over when he removed Warner.

Later he added the wickets of Steve Smith (13) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) in two deliveries as a hat-trick beckoned with Australia on 81 for 3.

Ngidi didn't manage three in three however, as D'Arcy Short (69 off 83) kept him out.

Short and Finch rebuilt for Australia but once they fell, Australia couldn't accelerate as the Proteas bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Other than Ngidi, Anrich Nortje managed 2/59 in his 10 overs and Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up a wicket apiece.

With the series now won, South Africa and Australia face off in a dead-rubber third ODI on Saturday in Potchefstroom at 10:00.

- Compiled by Craig Taylor