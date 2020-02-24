NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australia in SA

Ngidi calls for use of no-ball technology

2020-02-24 09:20
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi believes that technology should be used to help eradicate the issues surrounding the calling of no-balls in international cricket. 

During the second T20 against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, Ngidi was called for a no-ball in the 16th over of the match before replays showed that it was the incorrect decision and that he had some part of his foot behind the line. 

The decision stood, however, and Australia were given a free hit that amounted to nothing as Ngidi bowled a dot ball yorker. 

The Proteas went on to win the match by 12 runs, but that no ball issue could have had a calamitous impact on South Africa's chances in the match and the series. 

Speaking after the match, the 23-year-old said that using technology to get the right decisions when it comes to no balls would make the contest fairer for everyone. 

"That could change the whole game if that goes against you," he said of the incident.

"From where I was on the field, I saw our changeroom on their feet and I knew that something must be wrong.

"The umpires made a call and that's the way the game works.

"There was a free hit and I knew I had to try get a dot ball.

"With the technology part, we would love for that to come in. I think that makes the game fair for everyone."

Ngidi's return of 3/41 (4) helped get the Proteas over the line, and while he started expensively, his death bowling with Anrich Nortje (1/24 in 4) and Kagiso Rabada (1/27 in 4) saw the hosts level the series at 1-1 with Wednesday's third and final T20 to come. 

"There have been a lot of situations where we have been tested at the death and the chats have been to just have confidence in the skills that we have," said Ngidi.

"You saw in our innings we got off to a flier, but then they also bowled very well at the death.

"We saw that if we could also hit our straps with our death bowling, it could be a very tight game and it was.

"You've got 24 balls to bowl and the first over doesn't determine whether you've won or lost the game. It can put a team under pressure, but I knew that if you keep taking wickets, you put that pressure back on the opposition.

"It means a lot. In the first game we were outplayed, it's as simple as that, and we knew we had to fight today to save the series.

"We've got one more now which is a decider, and this has probably lifted the mood in the camp now."

Wednesday's match starts at 18:00.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Cape Town 18:00
Saturday, 29 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Paarl 13:00
Wednesday, 04 March 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Bloemfontein 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
