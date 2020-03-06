NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australia in SA

Dupavillon receives maiden Proteas call-up ahead of Potch ODI

2020-03-06 20:57
Daryn Dupavillon
Daryn Dupavillon (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Dolphins seamer Daryn Dupavillon has been included into the Proteas' squad ahead of the third and final ODI against Australia in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Durbanite's call-up comes as a result of the illness of fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

The Proteas revealed that they will be resting paceman Lungi Ngidi for the final fixture in anticipation of the team's three-match ODI series starting in India next week.

READ | Proteas to continue tour of India despite coronavirus fears

Dupavillon claims 35 List A wickets in 21 innings, with career-best figures of 6/28 at an average of 24.82. He joined the team in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon.

In other news, Tabraiz Shamsi will also not be available for selection for the final match as his wife, Khadija has given birth to their first-born child.

The Proteas lead the three-match ODI series 2-0 with Saturday's final one-dayer set to start at 10:00.

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper, Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins)

- Cricket South Africa

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  daryn dupavillon  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Only 1 Saffer in Kiwi magazine's Ultimate Super Rugby XV Proteas: Should De Villiers be overlooked now? Brumbies thump Sunwolves to move past Stormers WATCH | Kolbe trains with Stormers Crusaders run close by Reds in Super Rugby thriller
WATCH | Kolbe trains with Stormers WRAP | Super Rugby - Week 6 Test champs: SA going 4-day ‘would be horrible’ Premier League drops pre-match handshake over coronavirus concern Sidelined Kapp in tears, but Proteas Women 'more than cricketers'

Fixtures
Saturday, 07 March 2020
South Africa v Australia, Potchefstroom 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming Proteas v Australia three-match T20 series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 