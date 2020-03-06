Dupavillon receives maiden Proteas call-up ahead of Potch ODI

Dolphins seamer Daryn Dupavillon has been included into the Proteas' squad ahead of the third and final ODI against Australia in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Durbanite's call-up comes as a result of the illness of fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

The Proteas revealed that they will be resting paceman Lungi Ngidi for the final fixture in anticipation of the team's three-match ODI series starting in India next week.

READ | Proteas to continue tour of India despite coronavirus fears

Dupavillon claims 35 List A wickets in 21 innings, with career-best figures of 6/28 at an average of 24.82. He joined the team in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon.

In other news, Tabraiz Shamsi will also not be available for selection for the final match as his wife, Khadija has given birth to their first-born child.

The Proteas lead the three-match ODI series 2-0 with Saturday's final one-dayer set to start at 10:00.

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper, Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins)

- Cricket South Africa