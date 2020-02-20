NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australia in SA

De Kock on Faf: He still has a lot to offer

2020-02-20 21:47
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock insisted that Faf du Plessis still has a massive role to play despite relinquishing the captaincy duties of the national side. 

Du Plessis stepped down from Test and T20 captaincy last week with immediate effect in order to help facilitate the next generation of leaders within the team.

The 35-year-old, who was rested during the ODI and T20 series against England, was selected in the Proteas' 16-man squad to take on Australia.

Speaking ahead of Friday's first T20 against Australia at the Wanderers, De Kock believes that Du Plessis still has a lot to offer South African cricket.

"It's great to have him back, he is excited about going forward now," De Kock told reporters on Thursday in Johannesburg.

"I've sat down and had a talk with him and he still understands that he has a big role to play for us. He is still seen as a leader for all of us, he is one of the more senior members in our team. 

"He still has a lot to offer us so I'm sure he is excited to play again for us now."

Friday's T20 could see the return of not only Du Plessis but also for fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, who were rested for the England ODI and T20 series.

Meanwhile, De Kock has played every single game for the Proteas against England along with the additional "stress" of captaining his side.

The 27-year-old was asked whether he needed some rest: "No, I think with this captaincy, it's kept my energy up but in time I will get my chance to sit down. For now there's a bigger picture in hand for myself."

Play on Friday gets underway at 18:00. 

Proteas T20 squad v Australia:

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen

Australia tour to South Africa itinerary:

Friday, February 21, 1st T20I - Wanderers, Johannesburg 

Sunday, February 23, 2nd T20I - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Wednesday, February 26, 3rd T20I - Newlands, Cape Town

Saturday, February 29, 1st ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, March 4, 2nd ODI - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Saturday, March 7, 3rd ODI - Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

- Compiled by Lynn Butler 

 

Fixtures
Friday, 21 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Johannesburg 18:00
Sunday, 23 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Port Elizabeth 14:30
Wednesday, 26 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Cape Town 18:00
