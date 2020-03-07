Clinical Proteas cruise to series whitewash over Aussies

The Proteas were clinical with both bat and ball in securing a six-wicket victory and a series whitewash over Australia in the 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

SCOREBOARD: Proteas v Australia, 3rd ODI

Bowling first after winning the toss and handing a debut to Dolphins seamer Daryn Dupavillon, the hosts were brilliant with the ball as they restricted Australia to just 254/7 from their allotted 50 overs.

There was a maiden ODI century for South African-born Marnus Labuschagne (108 off 108), but there was not much else in the way of support.

Jon-Jon Smuts (2/42 off 9) and Anrich Nortje (2/35 off 7) were the pick of the South African bowlers and skipper Quinton de Kock would have felt good about his side's chances at the dinner break.

De Kock (26 off 31) and Janneman Malan (23 off 26) got the Proteas off to a solid start, but it was Smuts (84 off 98) and Kyle Verreynne (50 off 50) who made the game safe for South Africa with a valuable 96-run stand for the third wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen continued his rich form with another impressive knock of 68* off 63 as the Proteas cruised home with 4.3 overs to spare.

More to follow ...