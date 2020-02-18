Bavuma ruled out of opening T20 v Australia

Cape Town - Proteas opener Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of Friday’s T20 international against Australia at the Wanderers after
suffering a hamstring strain.
The injury took place while he was fielding in
the third T20 international against England in Centurion on Sunday.
The recommended recovery time for the injury is seven to 10
days.
He will remain with the team and receive treatment from the medical staff
in the hopes of returning to play in time for Sunday’s second fixture in Port
Elizabeth.
No replacement will be called into the squad.
Proteas T20 squad v Australia:
Quinton
de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie
van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile
Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi,
Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen
Australia tour to South Africa itinerary:
Friday, February 21, 1st T20I - Wanderers, Johannesburg
Sunday, February 23, 2nd T20I - St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Wednesday, February 26, 3rd T20I - Newlands, Cape Town
- Cricket South Africa