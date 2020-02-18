Bavuma ruled out of opening T20 v Australia

Cape Town - Proteas opener Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of Friday’s T20 international against Australia at the Wanderers after suffering a hamstring strain.

The injury took place while he was fielding in the third T20 international against England in Centurion on Sunday.

The recommended recovery time for the injury is seven to 10 days.

He will remain with the team and receive treatment from the medical staff in the hopes of returning to play in time for Sunday’s second fixture in Port Elizabeth.

No replacement will be called into the squad.

Proteas T20 squad v Australia:

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen



Australia tour to South Africa itinerary:

Friday, February 21, 1st T20I - Wanderers, Johannesburg

Sunday, February 23, 2nd T20I - St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Wednesday, February 26, 3rd T20I - Newlands, Cape Town

- Cricket South Africa