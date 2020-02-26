Bavuma ruled out of 3rd Aussie T20 at Newlands, Klaasen fit

Cape Town - Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third T20 against Australia at Newlands on Wednesday while Heinrich Klaasen has been passed fit.

Bavuma has been battling a hamstring strain and has not featured in the series while Klaasen has now fully recovered from a hip injury.

Both players underwent fitness tests at Newlands on Tuesday afternoon.

In Bavuma's absence, Reeza Hendricks is likely to continue at the top of the order while Klaasen could come in for one of Pite van Biljoen or David Miller.

The series is tied at 1-1 and victory for the Proteas would make this their first series win under new head coach Mark Boucher.

Play on Wednesday starts at 18:00.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard