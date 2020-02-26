NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australia in SA

Aussie paceman added to ODI squad for SA series

2020-02-26 06:44
Jhye Richardson (Getty Images)
Jhye Richardson (Getty Images)
Sydney - Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was on Wednesday added to the Australia one-day international squad for three clashes in South Africa beginning on Saturday.

Selectors also named an unchanged line-up for the one-day series against New Zealand at home next month.

Richardson dislocated his shoulder ahead of last year's World Cup in England but was recalled for Twenty20 series against South Africa which ends on Wednesday and will remain with the team for the one-dayers.

"He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side," national selector Trevor Hohns said of Richardson.

"Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go."

Australia face New Zealand in the first of three ODIs in Sydney on March 13.

Australia ODI squad to face SA: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad to face NZ: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Cape Town 18:00
Saturday, 29 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Paarl 13:00
Wednesday, 04 March 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Bloemfontein 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Who will win the upcoming Proteas v Australia three-match T20 series?

