Warner empties pockets to win over ruthless Edgbaston crowd

Cape Town - Australia's David Warner won over the Edgbaston crowd during the first Ashes Test against England on Saturday by taking more abuse over his role in last year's ball-tampering saga with a smile.

Warner, playing his first Test match since serving a one-year ban following the infamous 'sandpapergate' story in Cape Town last year, was fielding in front of the Hollies Stand where onlookers were dressed up in an array of costumes with the beer flowing.

"He's got sandpaper in his hands!" the crowd belted out in song.

Warner, who has been booed throughout the Test, played along.

He acknowledged the crowd's performance and then, to their amusement, opened both his palms to show there was nothing in his hands before emptying his pockets too.

At the end of the over, the crowd gave Warner a loud, heartfelt round of applause.

It hasn't gone well with the bat for Warner, though, and he has posted scores of 2 and 8 in his first two knocks of the series.