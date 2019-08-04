NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Ashes

Warner empties pockets to win over ruthless Edgbaston crowd

2019-08-04 09:34
David Warner (Getty)
David Warner (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Australia's David Warner won over the Edgbaston crowd during the first Ashes Test against England on Saturday by taking more abuse over his role in last year's ball-tampering saga with a smile. 

Warner, playing his first Test match since serving a one-year ban following the infamous 'sandpapergate' story in Cape Town last year, was fielding in front of the Hollies Stand where onlookers were dressed up in an array of costumes with the beer flowing. 

"He's got sandpaper in his hands!" the crowd belted out in song. 

Warner, who has been booed throughout the Test, played along. 

He acknowledged the crowd's performance and then, to their amusement, opened both his palms to show there was nothing in his hands before emptying his pockets too. 

At the end of the over, the crowd gave Warner a loud, heartfelt round of applause. 

It hasn't gone well with the bat for Warner, though, and he has posted scores of 2 and 8 in his first two knocks of the series. 

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: David Warner of A

Read more on:    the ashes  |  david warner  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
24 hours later and SAFA fills Stuart Baxter's Bafana boots Schoenmaker smashes FINA World Cup record in Tokyo Woeful Blue Bulls handed hiding by Griquas Messi banned for 3 months after CONMEBOL outburst Ponting calls for cricket to ditch neutral umpires
From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy Bok scrumhalf Pienaar set for Cheetahs debut WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps

Fixtures
Wednesday, 14 August 2019
England v Australia, , London 12:00
Thursday, 22 August 2019
England v Australia, , Leeds 12:00
Wednesday, 04 September 2019
England v Australia, , Manchester 12:00
Vote

Who will win the 2019 edition of the Ashes?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 