SA umpire Erasmus called up to stop Ashes blunders

Cape Town - South Africa's Marais Erasmus has been called up to umpire the fourth and fifth Ashes Tests between England and Australia.

The series, currently tied at 1-1 after the first three Tests, has been marred by umpiring errors since the very beginning and it has forced the ICC into making some big changes for the final two matches in Manchester and at The Oval.

Erasmus will be accompanied by Sri Lanka's Ruchira Palliyaguruge for the fourth Test, while Kumar Dharmasena will step in to partner Erasmus for the fifth Test.

It brings and end to an incredibly poor showing in the series from West Indian Joel Wilson, who got an lbw decision when Ben Stokes was batting towards the end of the 3rd Test that would have seen Australia win, wrong.

Chris Gaffaney, meanwhile, has also been sidelined for the rest of the series after having had a staggering seven decisions overturned throughout the Headingley Test.

Erasmus and Dharmasena umpired together in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand, with that match also littered in controversial moments that saw both umpires get key decisions wrong.

The fourth Test starts on Wednesday, September 4.

Compiled by: Lloyd Burnard