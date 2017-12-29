NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Ashes

England reject ball-tampering claims

2017-12-29 11:02
Trevor Bayliss (Getty)
Related Links

Melbourne - England rejected ball-tampering allegations as a "beat-up" on Friday as rain frustrated their push for their first victory of the Ashes series against Australia.

England's Alastair Cook carried his bat for a world-record 244 not out before David Warner, unbeaten on 40, and captain Steve Smith, on 25, defied the visiting bowlers on a rain-truncated day.

When the match umpires called off play at 5:20 pm, after persistent rain, Australia were 103 for two and trailing by 61 runs with a day remaining.

Extended hours will be played on the final day on Saturday as England press for their first win of the series, in which Australia hold an unbeatable 3-0 lead.

"Any time there's a bit of rain and you're on top in the game it's a bit frustrating, but we've got an opportunity tomorrow to win and that's the attitude we've got to take," England coach Trevor Bayliss told reporters.

"We showed in the first innings that we can take a number of wickets reasonably quickly.

"So, 98 overs tomorrow, it's more than enough time if we play well to force a result."

Bayliss also slammed claims of tampering after footage of England bowler James Anderson working the ball with his thumbnail drew suspicions.

"I'm not sure you are allowed to use your fingernail there," former Test spinner Shane Warne said on the Channel Nine TV coverage.

Fellow former Test star Michael Slater added: "That's interesting, you can't get your nail into the ball. That's a no-no."

Anderson, skipper Joe Root and fellow fast bowler Stuart Broad were involved in discussions with umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena.

But Bayliss said the umpires had later told him that the allegations were trumped up.

"It's a beat-up. As soon as I saw the headlines I raced into the umpires and that was their words: 'Nothing to worry about, it was a beat-up, absolutely fine'," Bayliss said.

"The umpires spoke to both captains during this game about throwing the ball into rough areas.

"Every team in the world does that and obviously the umpires don't want it to go overboard and both teams have taken it on board.

"I did see the footage and if he (Anderson) was trying to scratch it then he was scratching the wrong (shiny) side for it to go reverse. I'm quite sure that wasn't the case."

The match referee Ranjan Madugalle said after the day's play there would be no report into the allegations.

Earlier, England were all out on their overnight total of 491 on the first ball of the day, when Anderson was caught by Cameron Bancroft off Pat Cummins for a duck.

It meant that Cook achieved the highest score of anyone carrying his bat - the rare feat of batting throughout the innings - in Test cricket, bettering New Zealand's Glenn Turner's 223 not out against the West Indies in Kingston in 1972.

The last Englishman to carry his bat in Tests was Mike Atherton, who scored 94 in New Zealand in 1997.

Cook set a number of records on Thursday's third day, when he surpassed the highest score by a visiting batsman in a Melbourne Test, bettering the 208 by West Indian great Viv Richards in 1984.

As Australia began their second innings 164 runs behind, England snared the wickets of Bancroft and Usman Khawaja to send jitters through the home side.

Bancroft chopped Chris Woakes on to his stumps on 27, while Khawaja was caught behind off Anderson for 11.

Read more on:    england  |  ashes  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

New SL coach gets tough, bans music at training

2017-12-29 10:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
KP ranting his way into the New Year Cook completes rare feat of endurance at Ashes So when WILL Steyn return for SA? Ex-Proteas legends to play cricket - on ice! Cook's double ton rips record books to shreds
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Tuesday, 26 December 2017
Australia v England, Melbourne Cricket Ground 01:30
Thursday, 04 January 2018
Australia v England, Sydney Cricket Ground 01:30
Sunday, 14 January 2018
Australia v England, Melbourne Cricket Ground 05:20
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 2017 edition of the Ashes?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 