NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Ashes

England level the Ashes after Stokes heroics

2019-08-25 17:28
Ben Stokes (AFP)
Related Links

Leeds - Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Test at Headingley on Sunday and keep the Ashes alive.

England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day.

But Leach held firm before Stokes, the batting hero of England's World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

This was England's highest successful fourth-innings chase and the tenth highest in Test history.

A remarkable victory, which arguably surpassed their 1981 Ashes Test triumph at Headingley when they beat Australia after following-on -- saw England level the five-match series at 1-1.

Read more on:    england  |  ashes  |  ashes 2019  |  ben stokes  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Star Springbok apologises to team-mates after failed doping test Bok RWC party: Late Willemse bid in vain? Sharks win at Loftus as red card sinks Blue Bulls Cheetahs stun WP with Bloemfontein win Scarra sorry for slapping ball out of ball boy's hands
Bok RWC squad: Expect 'mundane Monday'! Klusener wants to bring the fire back to new-look Proteas Ntseki names first Bafana squad for Zambia friendly Anderson leads SA charge at US Open Wales try prompts World Rugby law change

Fixtures
Wednesday, 04 September 2019
England v Australia, , Manchester 12:00
Thursday, 12 September 2019
England v Australia, , London 12:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 2019 edition of the Ashes?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 