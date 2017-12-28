Cook says he deserved the axe - before epic double ton

Melbourne - Alastair Cook said selectors would have been
entitled to drop him over his poor form - before his masterful double-century
put England in a winning position in the fourth Ashes Test.
The unflappable opening batsman crushed Australia's hopes of
sweeping the five-Test series with an unbeaten 244 on Thursday to put the tourists
164 runs ahead of Australia with two days left.
The Ashes are already gone after England lost the opening
three Tests, with Cook contributing just 83 runs in six innings. But he made at
least partial amends with his towering double-century.
Cook, 33, said he would have understood being dropped, but
he bounced back in the Boxing Day Test to present his team with a chance of
victory.
"(They) would have been entitled just because I
literally hadn't scored a run since Edgbaston," Cook said, referring to
his 243 against the West Indies in August.
"I always feel I've got the backing of the selectors
but you've still got to deliver the goods, I hadn't done that on this tour. It
was very frustrating."
At the close, Cook had been at the crease for 634 minutes
and faced 409 balls to deny the Australians despite being dropped twice on 66
and 153 by Steve Smith.
Cook broke a number of records along the way. He surpassed
the highest score by a visiting batsman in a Melbourne Test, bettering the 208
by West Indian great Viv Richards in 1984.
He earlier went past Wally Hammond's 200 set back in 1928 as
the highest Test score at the MCG by an Englishman.
Cook's fifth double-century also catapulted him above West
Indian Brian Lara to become the sixth highest run-getter in Test cricket with
11 956.
"It's probably been one of the more emotional (ones)
from where I'd been on this tour," Cook admitted.
"It meant a lot last night and then today I was quite
proud that I managed to back it up. After all the emotion came out yesterday,
to get a real big one for the team was really important.
"I've doubted myself for 12 years and I'll probably
continue to doubt myself but obviously the longer it goes the harder it
becomes.
"But I suppose that's why I can be quite proud of going
to the well again and delivering a performance like that was pleasing.
"It's just a shame it's three or four weeks too late,
I'll have to live with that for a long time but it's nice to score a few."
The former captain, 33, said he had been working hard in the
nets to recapture form and felt he had re-discovered his scoring rhythm.
"I've always worked hard on my whole game and my
approach to cricket, so unfortunately most of my runs are pretty ugly runs and
quite hard work, that hasn't changed throughout my whole career," he said.
"Obviously, with my batting over a period of time,
there are quite a few moving parts to it. When they're not quite in sync it can
be quite frustrating."
Cook said he had been given great support by the England
team during his barren run before posting his 32nd Test century in his 151st
Test match.
"The feeling when I walked into the change room last
night was very special, and obviously today as well," he said.
"The team has been fantastic. Obviously, we've had an
interesting journey on this tour with a lot of things going on.
"But we've stuck together really well as a side and as
a group of players and we've put in three good days of performance here and
let's hope we can do the same on day four tomorrow."