BREAKING: Steve Smith ruled out of 3rd Ashes Test

Cape Town - Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test beginning on Thursday, Cricket Australia announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old - who has scored two centuries and 92 in his three innings in the first two Tests - suffered concussion when he was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's.

"Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with coach Justin Langer confirming the news after the batsman sat out Australia's training session on Tuesday," Cricket Australia announced on their website.

