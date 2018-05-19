NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

8 killed in blasts at cricket match in eastern Afghanistan

2018-05-19 07:42
Cricket bat (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Kabul - An Afghan official says at least eight people have been killed after multiple explosions hit a cricket match in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says around 45 others have been wounded at the sports stadium late Friday night in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

The attack happened as players and hundreds of spectaculars gathered for a nighttime tournament during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khogyani says an investigation is underway.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.

Read more on:    cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Botham backs controversial 100-ball cricket format

2018-05-18 22:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kohli: AB is not a normal human being WATCH: AB turns 'spiderman' with IPL catch Bulls secure major stars on extended deals Sharks boss baffled by Stormers' referee complaints Du Preez twins: First-time allies for Boks?
Wales lose 4 players for Bok Test Bafana hold firm in latest FIFA rankings Why Kolisi is the best option to lead Boks Former Bulls loose forward joins Munster India captain Kohli says the beard stays

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 