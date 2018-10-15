6 Mzansi Super League team names revealed

Cape Town - The six Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 tournament teams, their names and official
logos were unveiled at the Cricket South Africa (CSA)
offices on Monday.
The
competing teams (and their home venues and marquee Proteas players) are:
Cape
Town Blitz (Newlands) - JP Duminy
Durban
Heat (Kingsmead) - Hashim Amla
Jozi
Stars (Wanderers) - Kagiso Rabada
Nelson
Mandela Bay Giants (St George’s Park) - Imran Tahir
Paarl
Rocks (Boland Park) - Faf du Plessis
Tshwane
Spartans (SuperSport Park Centurion) - AB de Villiers
The
MSL T20 will run from November 16 to December 16 with the 32-match competition
fixtures and tickets set to be announced shortly.
“It
was a thorough and well audited process that led to the six winning bids from
our Members as well as the collective contribution from all stakeholders
involved that led to the final names and logos which we also had to make sure
met our objectives for this event,” said Cricket South Africa Chief Executive
Thabang Moroe.
“What
was clear throughout this definitive process was that these are completely new
entities and names that will operate separately from the current franchise
teams. We welcome the six new additions to the South African and international
cricket family.”
On
Monday, the Draft Matrix was also completed, detailing the steps that will be
taken at the highly-anticipated Player Draft that will be held at the Monte
Casino Ballroom in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, October 17,
at 10:00.
The
teams heading into the Player Draft will have a pick
of six marquee international players: Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan (all England), Chris
Gayle and Dwayne Bravo (both the West Indies) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).
“We
have receiving applications from over 200 top international players who
expressed interest in playing in this inaugural tournament and will have their
names in the hat ahead of the Player Draft process on Wednesday,” Moroe added.
“There
were expected challenges in the process, of course, with some players available
for a particular period because of other cricket commitment clashes elsewhere,
including our Proteas, who also have to fulfil our tour to
Australia for a One-Day International series.”