Cricket

59 South Africans registered for 2019 IPL

2018-12-05 19:17
lungi ngidi
Lungi Ngidi (AP)
Cape Town - More than 1000 cricketers have registered for the 2019 IPL player auction, according to the tournament's official website on Wednesday.

The IPL Player Registration closed on Tuesday with 1003 players, including 232 overseas cricketers signing up for the tournament. This includes 59 South Africans.

The IPL 2019 player auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 18.

Aiming to fill up the available 70 spots are 200 capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 are Indians.

Franchises will now have time until Monday, December 10 to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final IPL 2019 player auction list.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was retained by the Chennai Super Kings next year, while the Mumbai Indians completed their transfer for wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock.

The 12th edition of the IPL is set to be held from March 23 after being moved to due to the country's general elections.

The country-wise breakdown of 232 overseas players is as below:

Afghanistan - 27

Australia - 35

Bangladesh - 10

England - 14

Hong Kong - 1

Ireland - 1

Netherlands - 1

New Zealand - 17

South Africa - 59

Sri Lanka - 28

USA - 1

West Indies - 33

Zimbabwe - 5

