Amla, Hamza show welcome return to form

Cape Town - There was a timeous return to form for Hashim Amla after he made 61 (135 balls, 8 fours), while Zubayr Hamza, the latest addition to the Proteas set-up for the forthcoming Test series against Pakistan, made an unbeaten 78 (95 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) on the third day of the Four-Day Domestic Series match between the Cape Cobras and the Warriors at St. George's Park.

The performance of the visiting batsmen meant the hosts were set a target of 418 for victory and they began the chase well by reaching stumps unscathed on 93.

But the day before that had largely belonged to Janneman Malan. Playing his first season of four-day franchise cricket, he has impressed thus far with one century and one 50.

And he added a second to that list alongside Amla, who was slightly under pressure to prove his form ahead of that first Test in Centurion starting next week.

The pair added 137 for the second wicket, before Hamza took over and added 98 with Kyle Verreynne (35 not out) for the fourth wicket - the Cobras declaring in 111.4 overs.

Openers Gihahn Cloete and Eddie Moore then gave the Warriors hope thanks to their fluent open stand.

The pair scored at nearly four to the over to bring the equation down to 325 needed on the final day. Moore was the anchor with his 26 off 68 balls, while Cloete was the aggressor as he went to stumps not out on 59 off 84 balls (10 fours).

The first Test between the Proteas and Pakistan gets under way on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park (10:00).