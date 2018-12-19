NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
12 South Africans to star in IPL 2019

2018-12-19 14:10
Colin Ingram (Getty)
Cape Town - Four South Africans were bought at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Tuesday and will star in next year's tournament.

In total there were 27 South African cricketers up for auction.

However, 23 were left unsold - including Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw.

Former Proteas batsman Colin Ingram fetched the highest price after he was bought for close to R13 million by the renamed Delhi Capitals.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen secured an IPL contract after he was sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore for just over R1 million.

Former Proteas bowler Hardus Viljoen fetched a cool R1.5 million from the Kings XI Punjab, while Mzansi Super League star Anrich Nortje was bought for around R400 000 by Jacques Kallis' Kolkata Knight Riders.

Seven South Africans were retained by their respective franchises, including former star batsman AB de Villiers by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada by the Delhi Capitals and skipper Faf du Plessis by the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, who also hung onto Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi.

The Kings XI Punjab also retained David Miller, while the Delhi Capitals will once again turn to Chris Morris to help their title aspirations.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians completed their transfer for wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock from Bangalore.

The exact dates for the 12th edition of the IPL are yet to be confirmed after being moved due to the country's general elections.

List of the 12 South Africans in IPL 2019:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: -

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (retained), Imran Tahir (retained), Lungi Ngidi (retained)

Rajasthan Royals: -

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers (retained), Heinrich Klaasen (R1 million)

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (transfer)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Anrich Nortje (R400 000)

Kings XI Punjab: David Miller (retained), Hardus Viljoen (R1.5 million)

Delhi Capitals: Chris Morris (retained), Kagiso Rabada (retained), Colin Ingram (R13 million)

 

