NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Tennis

Tennis chiefs slash number of pro players

2017-03-30 17:53
Tennis racket (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will restructure the lower levels of the sport in a bid to significantly reduce the number of professional players.

A three-year review by the governing body of professional and junior tennis found not enough players are making a living from the game and that the age of those players is increasing.

Around 14,000 players currently compete in professional events, almost half of whom do not earn any prize money.

The ITF would like to reduce this to no more than 750 men and 750 women and the reforms, which have been approved by the ITF board, is for the introduction of a new Transition Tour from 2019.

The new tour would replace the lowest level of professional tournaments on the ITF Pro Circuit, with players earning ITF entry points instead of ATP or WTA ranking points.

The two systems will be linked to ensure that the more successful players are able to use their entry points to gain acceptance into higher-level tournaments.

Transition Tour events will be held within a localised circuit structure in an effort to reduce costs for players and tournament organisers.

"Over 14,000 players competed at professional level last year, which is simply too many. Radical changes are needed to address the issues of transition between the junior and professional game, playing affordability and tournament cost," ITF president David Haggerty said.

"The next step is to ensure the structure of professional tennis is fit for purpose through a targeted job opportunities approach that will create a smaller group of true professional players."

Read more on:    itf  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nadal on track for Federer showdown

2017-03-30 06:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok jersey has lost its meaning - Jean Super Rugby: Weekend teams Weather gods turn on Proteas! Div spots potential weakness in NZ rugby Ex-Bok: Is Reinach’s inclusion a joke?
South African rugby NEEDS to host RWC 2023 Lorgat provides latest on T20 Global League Bulls: For starters, where’s the passion? CSA to have 'Fikile ban' overturned? Duminy’s thin ice … it’s cracked!

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 