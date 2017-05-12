NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Tennis

Nishikori injury sends Djokovic through, Halep wins

2017-05-12 16:43
Novak Djokovic (Getty Images)
Related Links

Madrid - Novak Djokovic moved into the semi-finals of the Madrid Masters on Friday without hitting a ball as Kei Nishikori withdrew citing the recurrence of a wrist injury, tournament organisers said.

The world number eight missed the Barcelona Open late last month due to the injury.

Nishikori is now also a major doubt for the Rome Masters next week with 10 days to go until the start of the French Open.

"I will plan to play Rome, but we'll see." said the Japanese.

"I cannot promise to play or pull out right now.

"(The) French is more important."

Djokovic will either renew his rivalry with Rafael Nadal or face Belgium's David Goffin in the last four on Saturday.

In the Women's Madrid Open defending champion Simona Halep cruised back into the final for the third time in four years with a 6-2, 6-3 over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

Halep also thrashed the world number 22 two weeks ago in Stuttgart and there was never any danger of an upset as the Romanian reeled off five straight games to close out the opening set.

Sevastova hinted at a fightback early in the second as she got out to a 3-0 lead.

But Halep, who is also into the semi-finals of the women's doubles with compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu, showed no signs of lacking in energy as she bounced back in emphatic fashion to win the last six games for the loss of just 14 points.

Halep with face on form Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic or Svetlana Kuznetsova in Saturday's final.

Results:

Men

Quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN x6) - retired

Women

Semi-finals

Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 6-2, 6-3

NEXT ON SPORT24X

The message behind the moon-mop, toys that defy poverty, and finding purpose in love

53 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 6-13 Lions As it happened: Blues 50-32 Cheetahs SA politics, not just cash, makes players leave - Habana Blues thump Cheetahs in Auckland try-fest Scrappy win sees Lions end tour unbeaten
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips Sharks to behead high-flying Kings
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 