Tennis

Gay player wants Court stripped of Aussie stadium title

2017-05-29 19:53
Tennis racket (Getty Images)
Paris - Richel Hogenkamp, one of the few openly gay players in tennis, wants the Australian Open to take Margaret Court's name off one of its stadiums in protest at the Grand Slam legend's controversial views on homosexuality. 

Court recently announced she will stop flying with Australian carrier Qantas "where possible" in protest of the airline's support of same-sex marriage. 

"I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage," said the 24-time Grand Slam champion, now a Christian pastor. 

Hogenkamp, speaking at Roland Garros on Monday, said that Australian Open organisers should consider removing Court's name from the Melbourne venue where the first Grand Slam event of the season takes place in January. 

"I don't think you should be that outspoken. I have a girlfriend myself. I don't agree with what she's saying," said the 25-year-old, world number 105 Dutchwoman. 

"So I think it would be a good thing to see if Australian Open can maybe change the name of the stadium, because I think if you're in that kind of position, maybe some players they don't feel so comfortable playing in a stadium named after Margaret Court. 

"I see that many players comment against her. So, if many players stand behind it, I think maybe something can change. Who knows."

Nadal batters Paire to begin title bid

2017-05-29 16:33

