Tennis

France to play Davis Cup final in Lille

2017-09-19 13:28
Tennis racket (Getty Images)
Paris - The northern French city of Lille will host the November 24-26 Davis Cup final between France and Belgium, a decision that has necessitated moving a rugby union Test between France and Japan scheduled for the same weekend.

The men's tennis final between France, seeking a first Davis Cup in 16 years, and Belgium, twice runners-up in 1904 and 2015, will be played under a closed roof on a hard court at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the French tennis federation said. 

The venue has already hosted both the 2014 Davis Cup final and France's semi-final victory over Serbia last weekend. 

The French rugby team had been due to play Japan in a one-off international at the stadium on November 25, but rugby federation head Bernard Laporte said that a switch of venue to neighbouring Lens could now be a "possibility".


