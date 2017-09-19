France to play Davis Cup final in Lille

Paris - The northern French city of Lille will host the November
24-26 Davis Cup final between France and Belgium, a decision that has
necessitated moving a rugby union Test between France and Japan scheduled for
the same weekend.
The men's tennis final between France, seeking a first Davis
Cup in 16 years, and Belgium, twice runners-up in 1904 and 2015, will be played
under a closed roof on a hard court at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the French
tennis federation said.
The venue has already hosted both the 2014 Davis Cup final
and France's semi-final victory over Serbia last weekend.
The French rugby team had been due to play Japan in a
one-off international at the stadium on November 25, but rugby federation head
Bernard Laporte said that a switch of venue to neighbouring Lens could now
be a "possibility".