NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Wozniacki v Pliskova in Qatar Open final

2017-02-18 06:06
Caroline Wozniacki (Getty Images)
Related Links

Doha - Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki will face second-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Qatar Open after both were forced to play back-to-back matches in the quarter-finals and semi-finals on Friday night due to rain playing havoc the schedule.

Wozniacki swept past Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-1, 6-2 to reach her second final in Doha - six years after her first, which she lost to Vera Zvonareva.

"It sounds amazing, but also makes me feel a little old," the 26-year-old Wozniacki said. "It's been a great week, really tough conditions with all the waiting, but I managed to keep focus and play some of my best tennis out there."

Pliskova hit a career-best 21 aces to beat third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the other semi-final, her first victory over the Slovakian player in four meetings.

"I'm really excited, especially after what a long, tough day it's been," Pliskova said. "Having two wins today is amazing, and I just beat Domi for the first time in my life."

The schedule had been backed up due to frequent rain delays during the week, forcing the players into double duty on Friday.

Earlier in the evening, Wozniacki beat Lauren Davis of the United States 7-5, 6-1, while Pliskova defeated Zhang Shuai of China 6-2, 6-0.

Puig also had to complete her quarter-final match earlier on Friday, edging Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Cibulkova was the only one of the four semi-finalists to make it through on Thursday.

Altogether, Wozniacki spent more than three hours on court on Friday evening, while Pliskova played for just under three hours.

Wozniacki has won all three of her previous matches against Pliskova, but their last encounter came in 2014 before Pliskova reached last year's US Open final and became a top-10 player.

"She's playing really well, serving really well. It's going to be a great final and I'm excited for it," Wozniacki said.

Results on the fifth day of the rain-hit WTA Qatar Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-1, 6-2

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x3) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Quarter finals

Monica Puig (PUR) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 7-5, 6-1

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-0

Read more on:    wta tour  |  caroline wozniacki  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tournament demons continue to haunt Anderson

2017-02-17 14:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Proteas batter Black Caps in Auckland T20 What do they put in Tahir’s tea? SABC dumps Proteas TV coverage, says it's too expensive Morkel: I was told I'll never play cricket again
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 