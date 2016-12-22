NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Williams sisters to face Savea brothers

2016-12-22 13:35
Cape Town - Sibling pride will be on the line when American tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams take on All Blacks duo Ardie and Julian Savea in an exhibition doubles match before next month's ASB Classic.

According to the Stuff website, tournament director Karl Budge said the match will take place on January 1 as part of a fundraiser for the Kaikoura Earthquake recovery, with tickets costing $30.

"It's not a bad little sibling match-up, two of the best rugby players in the world taking on two of the best tennis players in the world," Budge said.

"I'm not sure what the girls' rugby skills are like or the boys' tennis skills. There will probably be a bit of a dance-off between them at some point, too. Both groups rate themselves on the d-floor.

"I think it will be fun, it's one of those uniquely Kiwi things."

Petra Kvitova's hand surgery successful

2016-12-21 15:01

