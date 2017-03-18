NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Vesnina downs Mladenovic to reach final

2017-03-18 06:56
Elena Vesnina (Getty)
Related Links

Indian Wells - Russian Elena Vesnina powered into the Indian Wells WTA final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over in-form Kristina Mladenovic on Friday.

Vesnina, ranked at a career-high 15th in the world, thwarted a Mladenovic comeback bid in the second set to win in one hour and 24 minutes.

She'll face either third-ranked Czech Kristina Pliskova or Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova in Sunday's championship match.

Results on Friday in the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters/WTA tournament in Indian Wells, California (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Quarter-finals

Jack Sock (USA x17) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN x4) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Roger Federer (SUI x9) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS x15) walkover

Women

Semi-finals

Elena Vesnina (RUS x14) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA x28) 6-3, 6-4

Read more on:    indian wells  |  elena vesnina  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Federer v Kyrgios off: Aussie out with illness

2017-03-17 21:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Bavuma put Proteas on top As it happened Crusaders 33-24 Blues Big Morne: Another batting milestone! De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Trott picks former Proteas duo in best ever XI
Francois Venter chats to Sport24 De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Ackermann ponders move to England The story behind Palmer's umbrella logo Blitzboks hit with triple injury blow

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 