NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Tsurenko wins Acapulco WTA crown

2017-03-05 07:51
Lesia Tsurenko (Getty)
Related Links

Acapulco - Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko nabbed her third WTA Tour title on Saturday, toppling second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5 in the Mexican Open final at Acapulco.

Tsurenko, the seventh seed who advanced when top-seeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni retired from their semi-final with illness, got off to a hot start and held on to notch her fourth win over France's Mladenovic in five career meetings.

Tsurenko has now won a title in each of the past three years - emerging triumphant in all three of her career finals appearances.

Tsurenko rolled to a 5-0 lead and in a second set in which service breaks were the norm she earned what proved the decisive break in the 11th game and then held for the win.

Mladenovic was denied a second career title to go with the St Petersburg trophy she lifted last month.

Read more on:    wta tour  |  mexican open  |  lesia tsurenko  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Murray claims 45th career title with Dubai win

2017-03-04 19:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 22-27 Sharks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates As it happened: Stormers 32-25 Jaguares Clinical Proteas bowlers secure series win As it happened: Cheetahs 34-28 Bulls
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 