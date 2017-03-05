Tsurenko wins Acapulco WTA crown

Acapulco - Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko nabbed her third WTA Tour title on Saturday, toppling second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5 in the Mexican Open final at Acapulco.

Tsurenko, the seventh seed who advanced when top-seeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni retired from their semi-final with illness, got off to a hot start and held on to notch her fourth win over France's Mladenovic in five career meetings.

Tsurenko has now won a title in each of the past three years - emerging triumphant in all three of her career finals appearances.

Tsurenko rolled to a 5-0 lead and in a second set in which service breaks were the norm she earned what proved the decisive break in the 11th game and then held for the win.

Mladenovic was denied a second career title to go with the St Petersburg trophy she lifted last month.