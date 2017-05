Prague - Defending champion Lucie Safarova pulled out of the WTA Tour's Prague tournament on Wednesday after the world No 28 fell sick.

The 30-year-old Czech fifth seed had been suffering from a heavy cold that got worse after her 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win on Tuesday over the Slovak Kristina Kucova.

The 2015 French Open finalist Safarova had been scheduled to play compatriot Kristyna Pliskova in the second round.