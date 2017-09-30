NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Sharapova digs deep in China Open epic

2017-09-30 23:17
Maria Sharapova (Getty)
Related Links

Beijing - Maria Sharapova got her revenge over Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova with a gutsy 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 7-6 (9/7) victory in the China Open first round on Saturday.

It was the five-time Grand Slam winner's first appearance since she was beaten by Sevastova at the US Open in early September and gets her stop-start return from a doping ban back on track.

Sharapova, once number one but now ranked a lowly 104 in the world, is a wildcard in Beijing as she works her way back slowly from a 15-month ban for taking the banned substance meldonium.

She was far from her best, making a series of unforced errors, but Sharapova dug in and saved match point during an attritional encounter lasting more than three hours in the Chinese capital.

Sharapova, who has also been wrestling with injury, will take on American qualifier Jennifer Brady or fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova in the next round.

"I didn't give in, which I think is a really good sign considering it's been a few weeks since I played and she was someone that I lost to in my previous match," said a relieved Sharapova.

The 30-year-old said that "physically and emotionally" she did not have it in her when she faced Sevastova in New York in the fourth round, but feels she is getting stronger in both respects.

"When I saw the draw (Sevastova again), I was like, 'Of course,'" added Sharapova with a grin.

Sharapova, who controversially returned to tennis in April, said she was feeling "fresh" and is eager to finish the season on a high.

"Winning is very special and when you lose it's tough and you have to go on and build and work on things that didn't work out for you," she said.

Asked how far she was from getting back to her peak, Sharapova declined to say: "It's not really the way I think."

Sevastova broke the Russian - who had the majority of the crowd behind her - in the seventh game of the first set to seize the early initiative.

Sharapova immediately broke back for 4-4, before falling 6-5 down on her own serve when her drop shot went astray, only to strike back immediately to force a tie break.

"Come on!" the former China Open champion shouted as she wrapped up the first-set tie break.

Sharapova looked set to race through the second set to book her place in round two.

But her serve was suspect all match and the Latvian refused to submit.

Sevastova broke Sharapova once more as the match clock hit the two-hour mark to level the encounter at one-set each, before Sharapova finally saw off her resilient opponent in an epic decider.

Earlier, the second seed Simona Halep battled past the American Alison Riske in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Read more on:    wta tour  |  maria sharapova  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Garcia overpowers Barty, storming to Wuhan title

2017-09-30 17:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 27-27 Wallabies 'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ Boks stutter to Wallabies draw in Bloem Elgar unhappy with first-strike Proteas attack
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 