Sevastova v Goerges in Mallorca final

Palma - Anastasija
Sevastova reached the final of the Mallorca Open for the second year
running following her straight set semi-final win on Saturday.
The Latvian needed just over an hour on the grass courts of Spanish
city to defeat last year's finalist Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.
Sevastova was superb, firing 14 winners and earning four breaks against the fourth seeded Frenchwoman.
Waiting for her in the final is Germany's Julia Goerges, who breezed
past CiCi Bellis 6-1, 6-1 earlier in the day to reach her first ever
grass court WTA final.
"It just feels special overall, it doesn't matter on which surface it
is - it's been a while!" quipped the 28-year-old after the match.
"I just feel great on the grass here, it's been a solid week for me. I'm
very happy to be in the final. I just try to play every match as best
as I can, and fight as much as I can.
"At the end of the day, I can say I've played four very good matches
here so far and obviously, I'm very pleased to play the final tomorrow
and going ahead to Wimbledon."
Results from the WTA tournament in Mallorca on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Julia Goerges (GER) bt Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-1, 6-1
Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x2) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x3) 6-4, 6-2