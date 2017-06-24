Sevastova v Goerges in Mallorca final

Palma - Anastasija Sevastova reached the final of the Mallorca Open for the second year running following her straight set semi-final win on Saturday.



The Latvian needed just over an hour on the grass courts of Spanish city to defeat last year's finalist Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.

Sevastova was superb, firing 14 winners and earning four breaks against the fourth seeded Frenchwoman.

Waiting for her in the final is Germany's Julia Goerges, who breezed past CiCi Bellis 6-1, 6-1 earlier in the day to reach her first ever grass court WTA final.

"It just feels special overall, it doesn't matter on which surface it is - it's been a while!" quipped the 28-year-old after the match.



"I just feel great on the grass here, it's been a solid week for me. I'm very happy to be in the final. I just try to play every match as best as I can, and fight as much as I can.



"At the end of the day, I can say I've played four very good matches here so far and obviously, I'm very pleased to play the final tomorrow and going ahead to Wimbledon."

