NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Sevastova v Goerges in Mallorca final

2017-06-24 19:46
Julia Goerges (AP Photo)
Related Links

Palma - Anastasija Sevastova reached the final of the Mallorca Open for the second year running following her straight set semi-final win on Saturday.

The Latvian needed just over an hour on the grass courts of Spanish city to defeat last year's finalist Caroline Garcia  6-4, 6-2.

Sevastova was superb, firing 14 winners and earning four breaks against the fourth seeded Frenchwoman. 

Waiting for her in the final is Germany's Julia Goerges, who breezed past CiCi Bellis 6-1, 6-1 earlier in the day to reach her first ever grass court WTA final. 

"It just feels special overall, it doesn't matter on which surface it is - it's been a while!" quipped the 28-year-old after the match.
 
"I just feel great on the grass here, it's been a solid week for me. I'm very happy to be in the final. I just try to play every match as best as I can, and fight as much as I can.
 
"At the end of the day, I can say I've played four very good matches here so far and obviously, I'm very pleased to play the final tomorrow and going ahead to Wimbledon."

Results from the WTA tournament in Mallorca on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Julia Goerges (GER) bt Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-1, 6-1

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x2) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x3) 6-4, 6-2

Read more on:    wta tour  |  anastasija sevastova  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cilic downs Muller to reach Queen's final

2017-06-24 18:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 35-12 France Fordyce attacked while on morning run Proteas fightback floors England Springboks win at Ellis Park, whitewash France Bok skipper Whiteley out of France Test
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 