NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Serena Williams announces pregnancy

2017-04-19 18:06
Serena Williams (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, is pregnant. 

The 35-year-old announced the news on her Snapchat channel on Wednesday, posting a side-on 'selfie' with the caption "20 weeks" accompanying the picture. 

Williams was wearing a yellow bathing suit in the photograph, which also revealed a 'baby bump'. 

Williams has been dating Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since 2015 and in December last year she revealed that they were engaged to be married. 

It is not yet known if or when Williams will return to tennis, but she needs one more Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 as the woman with the most Slams in the history of tennis. 

Williams already has a Grand Slam title this year after she beat sister, Venus, at the Australian Open and if she is 20 weeks pregnant now, that means she was already pregnant at that tournament. 

Read more on:    wta  |  serena williams  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Returning Sharapova shrugs off criticism

2017-04-19 16:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser The next Springbok skipper has to be ... 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named Bok prop off to France
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 