Safarova cruises into Quebec City semi-finals

2017-09-16 08:27
Lucie Safarova (File)
Montreal - Top-seeded Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic will meet third-seeded Timea Babos of Hungary in the semi-finals of the WTA Tour's tournament at Quebec City after both won in straight sets on Friday.

Safarova lost the first three games of her quarter-final clash with compatriot Lucie Hradecká but rallied for a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Hradecka, who is ranked 166th, pushed hard in the second set, but despite leading 5-4 she couldn't find the crucial service break and Safarova won the last three games.

Babos dashed the hopes of a partisan crowd with her 6-3, 6-2 victory over Canadian Francoise Abanda, firing seven aces in a match lasting one hour and 11 minutes.

The other semi-final will pit fourth-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany against seventh-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium.

Maria eliminated American Sachia Vickery 6-1, 6-3 while Van Uytvanck needed just 65 minutes to oust qualifier Caroline Dolehide of the United States 6-2, 6-2.

Results from the WTA tournament at Quebec City, Canada on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter finals

Lucie Safarova (CZE x1) bt Lucie Hradecká (CZE) 6-4, 7-5

Tímea Babos (HUN x3) bt Françoise Abanda (CAN) 6-3, 6-2

Tatjana Maria (GER x4) bt Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL x7) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-2, 6-2

