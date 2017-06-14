Pliskova to miss Birmingham with elbow injury

Prague - World number three Karolina Pliskova, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros, said on Wednesday she will miss the WTA Wimbledon warm-up event in Birmingham due to an elbow injury.

"The elbow's been plaguing me for a few weeks already, it needs to be properly rested," the 25-year-old Czech told the CTK news agency, with Birmingham due to run from June 19-25.

"My goal is naturally to prepare myself the best possible for Wimbledon (July 3-16)."



Pliskova will however take part in the June 25-July 1 Eastbourne tournament where she reached the final last year.

