WTA Tour

Pliskova to miss Birmingham with elbow injury

2017-06-14 14:51
Karolina Pliskova (Getty)
Prague - World number three Karolina Pliskova, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros, said on Wednesday she will miss the WTA Wimbledon warm-up event in Birmingham due to an elbow injury. 

"The elbow's been plaguing me for a few weeks already, it needs to be properly rested," the 25-year-old Czech told the CTK news agency, with Birmingham due to run from June 19-25.

"My goal is naturally to prepare myself the best possible for Wimbledon (July 3-16)."

Pliskova will however take part in the June 25-July 1 Eastbourne tournament where she reached the final last year.

