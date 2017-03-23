NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Pliskova eases through in Miami

2017-03-23 21:37
Karolina Pliskova (Getty)

Miami - Second seed Karolina Pliskova cruised into the third round of the Miami Open, the Czech beating American qualifier Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday.

While her serve was not at its best, the 25-year-old Pliskova never looked in danger, comfortably dominating while winning 78 percent of return points.

"There were a few tight games but I think I was pretty solid. It went quite easy and I was really happy to spend only an hour out there because its pretty hot and humid and so I am happy to save some power for the later matches," said Pliskova.

"The serve wasn't really great and hasn't been for the last few weeks but I think my game from the baseline was better, it's improving, my backhand is better, I was feeling pretty good just want to improve the serve a bit now," she added.

Pliskova reached the semi-finals of Indian Wells last week and she said she was keen to avoid a repeat of last year when she made the last four in California but fell at the first hurdle in Miami.

"It's a big tournament and I wanted to make it better this year. I will be ready for the next one," said the Czech, whose twin sister Kristyna is also in the Miami field.

Later on Thursday, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki takes on American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko while sixth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza faces another American Christina McHale.

