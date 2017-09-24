NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Ostapenko wins Korea Open

2017-09-24 10:46
Jelena Ostapenko (AP)
Related Links

Seoul - Top seed Jelena Ostapenko clinched victory at the Korea Open on Sunday, defeating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a closely contested three-set final.

The 20-year-old French Open champion from Latvia rallied from a set down to beat the debutante finalist 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4, in a match that lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

"I'm really happy to win my second title here and in my career," Ostapenko said after the match. "I enjoyed playing here and to also see so many Latvian flags is amazing."

Sunday's win was Ostapenko's first hardcourt title since her upset victory over third-seed Simona Halep at the French Open in June.

Despite her defeat, Haddad Maia said competing in her first Women's Tennis Association finals had been a good experience.

"This match today was really tight. Both of us were playing very well," she said.

Ostapenko, the first Latvian to win a Grand Slam tournament, was a huge crowd favourite in Seoul throughout the week-long tournament.

The final match drew around 9 000 spectators, Yonhap news agency said, the tournament's first sell-out since it began in 2004.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nadal, Federer rule out full-time partnership

2017-09-24 09:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies eyeing rare win in SA Sharks sink Bulls at wet Kings Park Ex-Bok: Players of colour treated unfairly WP thump Griquas to move into playoff spot PSL referee in spotlight after howler
Kings' PRO14 nightmare continues WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 