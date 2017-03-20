NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

No date for Kvitova return after knife attack

2017-03-20 21:31
Petra Kvitova (AP)
Related Links

Prague - Petra Kvitova has regained the use of her racquet hand badly injured three months ago in a knife attack but there is still no date for her return to tennis, her spokesman said on Monday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered severe injuries to her left hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.

The 27-year-old underwent emergency surgery, enduring a four-hour operation to repair tendon and nerve damage.

"Petra uses her hand without problem for daily activities," spokesman Karel Tejkal told AFP, saying she had been keeping up her fitness.

"Of course, the hand is weakened but at first glance you can't see that she was injured."

Doctors had previously estimated that the Czech star, ranked 15 in the world, would not be able to return to competition before the second half of the year.

"At the moment no one can give a concrete date," said the spokesman.

"Petra's convalescence is continuing as planned, so far there are no complications, but everything is up in the air as to her return."

Her recovery psychologically was "very encouraging", he added, saying she had been fitness training in the Canary Islands.

The identity of the intruder who carried out the assault remains unknown to police.

Read more on:    wta tour  |  petra kvitova  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Federer climbs to No 6 in rankings

2017-03-20 13:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue Ackermann opens up on Gloucester offer 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4 Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 