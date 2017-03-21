NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

No 1 Kerber looking for Miami boost

2017-03-21 20:41
Angelique Kerber (Getty)
Related Links

Miami - Germany's Angelique Kerber heads into this week's Miami Open in the unusual position of having regained the world No 1 ranking despite a disappointing start to the season.

But the 29-year-old says her newly gained status will not add any extra pressure as she seeks to secure her first tournament win of 2017.

"I am number one again but this is not what is really important for me. What is important is that I go out and play good matches, that is why I am here," Kerber told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think I have got used already to pressure. This is not a problem at all. Of course it is a new challenge, a completely new year for me, so I think it’s not so easy but in the end, it is just the beginning of the year, I am feeling good and practising good and I still think I can have a good year," she said.

Kerber lost top spot to Serena Williams after the American won the Australian Open in January, but the 23-time Grand Slam winner's knee injury forced her out of Indian Wells earlier this month and the Miami tournament.

But the Poland-based Kerber's form has hardly been that of the world's best. In California she went out in the round of 16 to Russia's eventual winner Elena Vesnina and her only deep run in a tournament this year was in Dubai in February, where she lost to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semi-final.

Kerber has also failed to beat a top-20 ranked player this year, raising questions about her form after a stellar 2016 in which she won the Australian Open and the US Open and was runner-up at Wimbledon.

Former world No 1 and 18-time Grand Slam winner Chris Evert believes Kerber is not taking enough risks with her play.

"I think it's all in her head, and it is a big adjustment to have that number one bullseye on your back and to continue to play with the fearlessness that it took for her to get there," said Evert, now an ESPN television analyst.

"She went out of the box in big matches that she won last year; she took more chances. She played more fearless tennis. She went for more shots.

"She really, to me, this year has gone back into the type of tennis she played two years ago when she was top five in the world, but not number one," she added.

Kerber though believes she is just going through a dip in form which is simply part of a near all-year-round sport.

"I don't think you can play (all) one year on the top level, you always have ups and downs," she said.

"I had it last year as well so I am not making a big deal out of it. I am still playing good and feeling good. You go out and play your best and the others have nothing to lose against you, that's a new situation for me," she said.

Should Kerber progress to the third round at Miami she will come up against 19-year-old Russian Daria Kasatikina who has already beaten her twice this year - in Sydney and Qatar.

But Kerber said that potential match-up was far from her mind.

"First I have my first round and that is the toughest thing and is what I am thinking about, I take it round by round," she said.

Read more on:    wta tour  |  miami open  |  angelique kerber  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Raonic back to avenge Queen's defeat

2017-03-21 14:23

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stransky posts post-op picture - and it's almost NSFW! Tough RWC draw awaits 7th-ranked Boks Morkel: One wicket for VIP status Stransky on the mend after horror Cape Epic fall Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 