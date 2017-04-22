Foul-mouthed Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

London - Romanian
tennis legend Ilie Nastase was expelled from the Fed Cup tie with
Britain on Saturday for "serious misconduct" after a foul-mouthed rant
compounded a controversy caused by racist remarks aimed at superstar
Serena Williams.
The 70-year-old was heard to say about Williams' pregnancy at
Friday's press conference ahead of the World Group play-off in
Constanta: "Let's see what colour it (the baby) has. Chocolate with
milk?"
Furious that his remarks were made public, Nastase's anger had not
abated by the time the tie reached the second rubber on Saturday between
British number one Johanna Konta and Sorana Cirstea.
According to reports, he used foul and abusive remarks courtside to
pregnant British captain Anna Keovathong - whose room number he'd asked
for at the press conference - and Konta.
He was reported to have described the British duo as "fucking bitches".
Nastase had also been riled by the umpire appealing to the crowd for
calm with the Romanian captain interjecting: "It's not the opera, what's
your fucking problem?"
After a lengthy delay to proceedings, Nastase was banished to the stands before being finally kicked out of the tournament.
"His accreditation was removed and he will play no further part in
the tie," said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in a statement.
"The ITF has launched an investigation into this matter as well as
previous comments made by Mr Nastase during the week," the ITF added,
referring to the comments about Williams's pregnancy.
"The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and
behaviour of any kind," the governing body for tennis said in a
statement to AFP earlier on Saturday when the storm about his comment
first broke.
"We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie
Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the
full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate
action."
Nastase, who won two
Grand Slams in his career, didn't take kindly to the initial press
reports of his comment and lambasted a Press Association tennis
correspondent in the press room prior to the start of the tie.
"Why did you write that? You're stupid, you're stupid," Nastase told
reporter Eleanor Crooks during a three-minute tirade which has also been
passed on to the ITF.
Crooks later tweeted that Nastase confronted her for a second time and called her "ugly".
He was subsequently escorted from the court still lambasting the umpire and British duo Keovathong and Konta.
The match was suspended as Konta burst into tears, although the BBC
claimed it appeared that was provoked by abusive remarks from a
spectator.
Romania star Simona Halep appealed to the crowd to calm down and the
rubber was able to resume with Konta shrugging aside the upset to level
the tie at 1-1 as she prevailed in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.
Nastase, who had a reputation as a playboy during and after his
playing career, also made a number of inappropriate remarks to
Keothavong ahead of the weekend tie between the two countries.
He asked for her room number on two occasions and when the captains
posed together for photographs following Friday's draw he put his arm
tightly around the pregnant Keothavong's shoulder.
Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, revealed on
Wednesday she is expecting her first baby but intends to return to the
WTA circuit in 2018.
Williams is due to give birth in September, the same month she turns 36.