NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Foul-mouthed Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

2017-04-22 17:41
Ilie Nastase (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase was expelled from the Fed Cup tie with Britain on Saturday for "serious misconduct" after a foul-mouthed rant compounded a controversy caused by racist remarks aimed at superstar Serena Williams.

The 70-year-old was heard to say about Williams' pregnancy at Friday's press conference ahead of the World Group play-off in Constanta: "Let's see what colour it (the baby) has. Chocolate with milk?"

Furious that his remarks were made public, Nastase's anger had not abated by the time the tie reached the second rubber on Saturday between British number one Johanna Konta and Sorana Cirstea.

According to reports, he used foul and abusive remarks courtside to pregnant British captain Anna Keovathong - whose room number he'd asked for at the press conference - and Konta.

He was reported to have described the British duo as "fucking bitches".

Nastase had also been riled by the umpire appealing to the crowd for calm with the Romanian captain interjecting: "It's not the opera, what's your fucking problem?"

After a lengthy delay to proceedings, Nastase was banished to the stands before being finally kicked out of the tournament.

"His accreditation was removed and he will play no further part in the tie," said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in a statement.

"The ITF has launched an investigation into this matter as well as previous comments made by Mr Nastase during the week," the ITF added, referring to the comments about Williams's pregnancy.

"The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind," the governing body for tennis said in a statement to AFP earlier on Saturday when the storm about his comment first broke.

"We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action."

Nastase, who won two Grand Slams in his career, didn't take kindly to the initial press reports of his comment and lambasted a Press Association tennis correspondent in the press room prior to the start of the tie.

"Why did you write that? You're stupid, you're stupid," Nastase told reporter Eleanor Crooks during a three-minute tirade which has also been passed on to the ITF.

Crooks later tweeted that Nastase confronted her for a second time and called her "ugly". 

He was subsequently escorted from the court still lambasting the umpire and British duo Keovathong and Konta.

The match was suspended as Konta burst into tears, although the BBC claimed it appeared that was provoked by abusive remarks from a spectator.   

Romania star Simona Halep appealed to the crowd to calm down and the rubber was able to resume with Konta shrugging aside the upset to level the tie at 1-1 as she prevailed in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. 

Nastase, who had a reputation as a playboy during and after his playing career, also made a number of inappropriate remarks to Keothavong ahead of the weekend tie between the two countries.

He asked for her room number on two occasions and when the captains posed together for photographs following Friday's draw he put his arm tightly around the pregnant Keothavong's shoulder.

Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, revealed on Wednesday she is expecting her first baby but intends to return to the WTA circuit in 2018.

Williams is due to give birth in September, the same month she turns 36.

Read more on:    ilie nastase  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ramos-Vinolas reaches Monte Carlo final

2017-04-22 17:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Crusaders 57-24 Stormers Top SA boxing trainer Durandt dies Stormers tour off to horror start Tributes pour in for Nick Durandt Lions survive Jaguares scare
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 