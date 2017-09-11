NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Muguruza new No 1, Stephens returns to top 20

2017-09-11 20:27
Garbine Muguruza (Getty)
Related Links

Paris - Garbine Muguruza officially became world number one for the first time on Monday, as Sloane Stephens soared back into the top 20 after her surprise US Open triumph.

Wimbledon champion Muguruza takes over from Karolina Pliskova at the top of the rankings, after the Czech's quarter-final defeat in New York by Coco Vandeweghe.

Stephens, who was ranked 957th six weeks ago after a long injury absence, jumps 66 places to world number 17 after winning 15 of her last 17 matches, including the 6-3, 6-0 thrashing of fellow American Madison Keys in Saturday's US Open final.

Keys is up four spots to number 12 after reaching a maiden Grand Slam final.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams, 37, has returned to the top five for the first time since January 2011, while her sister Serena, who gave birth to her first child during the US Open, drops out of the top 20 for the first time in six years.

Maria Sharapova, who reached the fourth round in her first Grand Slam appearance after serving a doping ban, is closing back in on the top 100.

Germany's Angelique Kerber, who started the year as the world number one, slipped eight places to 14th after seeing her US Open title defence ended in the first round by Naomi Osaka.

WTA top 20 on September 11

1. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6030 points (+2)

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 5965

3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5640 (+1)

4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5520 (-3)

5. Venus Williams (USA) 4756 (+4)

6. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4640 (-1)

7. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4520

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4410

9. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 3770 (+1)

10. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3502 (+2)

11. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 3460

12. Madison Keys (USA) 3403 (+4)

13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3310 (+1)

14. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3156 (-8)

15. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 3095 (-1)

16. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2764 (+6)

17. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2711 (+66)

18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2295 (-1)

19. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2140 (-1)

20. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2135 (-1)

Selected:

22. Serena Williams (USA) 2030 (-7)

103. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 605 (+43)

Read more on:    wta tour  |  garbine muguruza  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Anderson honoured to share court with Nadal

2017-09-11 16:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Lambie set to leave SA for France Gutted yet pleased, Anderson hopes to build on loss
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 