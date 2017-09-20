Muguruza crushes Puig in Tokyo

Tokyo - Newly
crowned world number one Garbine Muguruza pulverised Olympic champion
Monica Puig 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Pan
Pacific Open.
Earlier, second seed Karolina Pliskova, who held the top ranking
briefly over the summer, crushed Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-1 as the
Czech set up a potential date with another former world number one,
Angelique Kerber.
Wimbledon champion Muguruza recovered from an indifferent start to
reach the last eight in Tokyo, the top seed catching fire after a trade
of early breaks to rattle off the last seven games.
A booming serve down the middle sealed the first set for the
Spaniard, who seemed intent on hitting the fur off the ball in her first
match since reaching the top of women's WTA rankings last week.
Muguruza, chasing a third title of the year, roared through the
second, a murderous backhand pass giving her a 3-0 lead to effectively
kill off any hopes Puig had of mounting a comeback.
The Puerto Rican, who upset Muguruza on her way to winning a shock
gold medal at last year's Rio Olympics, fell apart thereafter as her
Spanish tormentor turned the screw, bringing the match to a close with
an ace after an hour and 14 minutes.
"The last time I played her it didn't go my way at all," Muguruza told reporters.
"I'm also happy to win my first match as number one. To be honest
nothing has really changed but I know every match is going to be even
tougher now."
Pliskova likewise tore through her second-round match, the world number four taking exactly an hour to see off Linette.
A ferocious forehand gave the Czech an early break in the first set,
which she pocketed thanks to a clinical cross-court backhand.
The second set was almost a carbon copy as Pliskova again raced to a
3-0 lead before a thunderous backhand pass brought a double break.
The end came mercifully swiftly for a dejected Linette, who wafted a
Pliskova serve wide on match point to sum up her contribution to a
lop-sided contest.
"The number one ranking is not really my goal," insisted Pliskova, chasing a fourth title of the year and 10th of her career.
"It would be great to end the year there," added the 25-year-old, who
beat Linette in the first round of the US Open by the same score before
losing in the quarter-finals earlier this month.
"But my aim right now is just to try to win more titles."
Elsewhere, China's Wang Qiang failed to capitalise on her stunning
6-0, 6-0 ambush of eighth seed Kristina Mladenovic as she was bundled
out 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Muguruza heads a strong field in Tokyo featuring several top 10
players including Pliskova, Johanna Konta and defending champion
Caroline Wozniacki.
Singles results from the WTA Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Second round
Garbine Muguruza (ESP x1) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-4, 6-0
Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-2, 6-1
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) bt Wang Qiang (CHN) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2