Kvitova into Aegon Classic final

Cape Town - Petra Kvitova defeated Lucie Safarova to reach her first final since making her comeback from a career-threatening hand injury.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had her hand stabbed by an intruder in her home in December and was playing in only her second competition since sustaining the injury.

Her opponent on Saturday, Safarova, had to retire in the second set with the leg injury with Kvitova leading comfortably 6-1 1-0.

The 27-year-old was in immaculate form, making it look easy against her close friend and Fed Cup team-mate.

Kvitova dropped only one point on her way to taking a 3-0 lead in the first set with Safarova only managing to hold her serve once before losing 6-1.

The second set was barely underway at 1-0 before Safarova conceded the match with her leg causing her too many problems.

"I'm enjoying playing again," said Kvitova

"I couldn't play for five or six months and I missed it.

"It wasn't my choice to have a break but I always try to see positive things. I'm trying to enjoy tennis more and seeing things from a different angle."

Kvitova will face the winner of the other semi-final between Garbine Muguruza and Ashleigh Barty.