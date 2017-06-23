NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Kvitova hammers out Wimbledon warning

2017-06-23 19:55
Petra Kvitova
Related Links

Birmingham - Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon champion whose career was almost ended by a knife attack, reached her first semi-final since the incident seven months ago by winning her third straight-set match at Birmingham on Friday.

The popular, grasscourt loving Czech did that with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) win over Kristina Mladenovic, the fifth-seeded French player, achieved her last-four spot in what is only her second tournament since her comeback.

Last month Kvitova slipped away from Paris with an empty feeling after losing in the second round of the French Open, while Mladenovic became the home star of Roland Garros by ending the title defence of Garbine Muguruza.

But on Friday was Kvitova's turn to receive the applause, as she revealed that many parts of her incisive grass court game are in working order and that many things may still be possible despite enduring problems with the injured hand.

"It was very close, but I played better than I did before. It was just about one or two points and one or two breaks," said Kvitova.

It was also about a missed opportunity which might have cost her the second set.

When she served for the match at 6-4, 5-3, Kvitova delivered two double faults, dropped her service game and lost her momentum.

Mladenovic, no mean grass court player herself, then held serve twice, advanced to a 3-1 lead in the tie-break, and looked the more confident of the two.

But she too double-faulted, repairing some of the damage with a brilliant passing shot which saved match point on Kvitova's serve at 6-4. It was then that Kvitova enjoyed a slice of fortune.

Mladenovic's serve at 5-6 looked good enough to win the point and draw her level again, with Kvitova's return appearing about to slide wide.

But the ball struck the net cord, jumped into court, and fell dead.

"It was lucky - I had been struggling from the moment I dropped serve," she admitted.

Kvitova next plays her longstanding friend Lucie Safarova, a fellow Czech who saved match points for the second time this week while surviving 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in three hours against Daria Gavrilova.

It was Safarova's second success against a seed this week, her victory over the ninth-seeded Australian following another in the first round against the third-seeded Slovakian, Dominika Cibulkova, when Safarova saved two match points.

This time she saved three in by far the best match of the tournament so far.

At 3-5 down in the final tie-break Safarova hit a drive to the baseline which Gavrilova thought was out, but her appeal to the video replay brought no images to the screen.

Instead she had to accept the official's announcement that the ball had in fact touched the line.

That put Safarova 4-5 instead of 3-6 down with three consecutive match points against her.

She capitalised by taking the next three points as well and with it the match.

Both players received a two-minute standing ovation, though Gavrilova left before it had finished.

Read more on:    wta  |  petra kvitova  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cilic, Muller into Queen's semi-finals

2017-06-23 17:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fordyce attacked while on morning run Domingo on emergency flight back to SA Ellis Park on track to break crowd record Habana: Boks more 'settled' than in 2016 Rory Kockott chats to Sport24
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 