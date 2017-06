Kontaveit, Vikhlyantseva into final

's-Hertogenbosch - Estonian Anett Kontaveit beat Lesia Tsurenko on Saturday to reach her second WTA Tour final in 's-Hertogenbosch, where she will play Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

The 21-year-old Kontaveit, at a career-high ranking of 49th, overcame a second-set blip to see off her Ukrainian opponent 6-3, 6-7 (0/7), 6-2.

Vikhlyantseva, 20, claimed an impressive 6-3, 7-5 victory in the other last-four clash over fifth seed Ana Konjuh to reach her maiden top-level final, as she continues a fantastic season that has seen her break into the world's top 100 and make her first Grand Slam appearances.

Results from the ATP and WTA tournaments in 's-Hertogenbosch on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Semi-finals

Gilles Muller (LUX x4) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Ivo Karlovic (CRO x3) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x1) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2)

Women

Semi-finals

Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO x5) 6-3, 7-5

Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR x7) 6-3, 6-7 (0/7), 6-2