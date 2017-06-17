NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Konta to face Vekic in Nottingham final

2017-06-17 22:16
Johanna Konta (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Nottingham - Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grasscourt tournament on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

The British No 1 will play Croatian Donna Vekic, 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) victor over Czech Lucie Safarova in the day's second semi-final, in the climax to the Wimbledon warm-up tournament on Sunday.

Konta, who was born in Australia but took British citizenship five years ago, is aiming to become the first British woman to win a WTA event on home soil since Virginia Wade at Eastbourne in 1975. Wimbledon, which Wade won in 1977, is not part of the WTA Tour.

Having reached the top six in the world rankings last month, she is also optimistic about an improved performance at Wimbledon, where she won for the first time last year after four opening-round defeats.

Konta has yet to drop a set in the tournament and after she broke Rybarikova in the fifth game of the match, was always in control again.

The Slovakian showed resistance in a tighter second set but Konta broke again at 5-5 before going on to seal her place in a first Nottingham final after one hour 41 minutes.

The other semifinal was a tight tussle which lasted for 10 minutes under three hours and witnessed real heart from Vekic, who was reduced to tears of frustration by a tight line call that went against her in the final set but recovered her poise to prevail in the decisive tiebreak

Results from the WTA tournament in Nottingham on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Johanna Konta (GBR x1) bt Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 6-2, 7-5

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE x5) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Read more on:    wta tour  |  johanna konta  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pouille v Lopez in Stuttgart Open final

2017-06-17 19:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-15 France Boks down France in Durban, clinch series Scotland stun Australia in Sydney SA 'A' dominate French Barbarians in Durban Ackermann praises SA ‘A’ effort in French Barbarians win
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 