NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

Kerber out of Birmingham with injury

2017-06-18 14:04
Angelique Kerber (Getty)
Related Links

London - Angelique Kerber suffered a fresh blow on Sunday when a hamstring strain forced the world number one to withdraw from the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Kerber has been clinging onto top spot in the WTA rankings despite failing to win a Tour level title this year.

Now the German's grass-court preparations for Wimbledon, one of her best chances of capturing a third Grand Slam title, have been hampered by the hamstring problem.

"It was okay, but when I started practising again after (the French Open in) Paris I felt it in the last few days," Kerber said.

"It was fine but then it comes back a little bit. You never know how it's going to be.

"I'm still hopeful of playing next week at Eastbourne, and I really want to be right for Wimbledon. This is an important time for me."

Kerber reached the final at Wimbledon last year and won the title in Birmingham the year before, so the timing of the injury is particularly bad.

After a season in which she has yet to win a tournament or to beat a top 20 player, Kerber had been hoping to recover form and confidence on a surface she has grown to love.

"When I started playing again on grass I was feeling much better," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to playing matches on it again. But in a lot of matches you never know what is happening to your body."

The new favourite for the Birmingham title is Elina Svitolina, the steadily improving 22-year-old world number five from Ukraine.

Svitolina won the Italian Open in Rome last month, with victories over three top six players, and reached the French Open quarter-finals before losing to Simona Halep.

Other Birmingham front runners are Dominika Cibulkova, the world number six from Slovakia, and Johanna Konta, the world number eight from Great Britain.

However, the early focus may rest on the progress of Garbine Muguruza, last year's French Open champion, and two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who is making her comeback after being stabbed in the hand by an intruder in her home last year.

Read more on:    aegon classic  |  wta tour  |  angelique kerber  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kerber scrambles for Wimbledon boost

2017-06-18 06:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-15 France Bok ratings: It’s sizzling Siya! Boks down France in Durban, clinch series Boks' pride and character pleases Whiteley Maori skipper issues warning to All Blacks
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 