Kerber: Number one ranking not important

Miami - Angelique Kerber has gained back the world number one ranking by virtue of Serena Williams' injury but insists that is not what she is after.

Williams was forced to pull out of Indian Wells and this week's Miami Open due to injury and her absence hands the world number one mantle back to Kerber.



However, 2017 has been no cakewalk for the German, as she has reached just one semi-final in six tournaments so far, twice getting knocked out by rising star Elina Svitolina.



As such, Kerber explained that she would rather be playing good, consistent tennis than be world number one.



"I am number one again but that's not really important for me," the two-time grand slam winner told the press in Miami.



"What is important is that I go out and play good matches, that is why I am here. I think I have got used already to pressure. This is not a problem at all.



"Of course it is a new challenge, a completely new year for me, so I think it's not so easy but in the end, it is just the beginning of the year, I am feeling good and practising good and I still think I can have a good year. I think that I can still improve my tennis and try to show it here."



Kerber will open her Miami account against world number 66 Ying-Ying Duan of China on Friday.